Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases dip slightly, still above 22,000

Medical workers of the Bakirkoy District Health Directorate wearing protective suits arrive at a building during an antibody testing program following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases amounted to 22,161 on Thursday, dipping slightly from a day earlier when they hit the highest level since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 60 people.

Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4. On Wednesday there were 22,291 cases.

Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Diane Craft

