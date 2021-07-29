Middle East
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases dip slightly, still above 22,000
ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases amounted to 22,161 on Thursday, dipping slightly from a day earlier when they hit the highest level since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 60 people.
Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4. On Wednesday there were 22,291 cases.
