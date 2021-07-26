Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 16,809 -ministry

1 minute read

People walk past by closed shops at deserted Mahmutpasa street, a popular middle-class shopping district, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion in Istanbul, Turkey April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 16,809 on Monday, the highest since early May, from 14,230 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 63 people.

Daily COVID-19 infections have more than tripled from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:35 PM UTCIsraeli government wants more ultra-Orthodox men to work, but faces pushback

Israel's new government is looking to take advantage of a rare political opportunity to push more ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the workforce to boost the economy, a measure that could pit powerful religious leaders against politicians.

Middle EastFactbox: Lebanon's PM-designate Najib Mikati
Middle EastTrump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case
Middle EastIsrael weighing COVID booster shots for over 60s before FDA approval
Middle EastWhite House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm