Middle East
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 19,761 on Tuesday, the highest since early May, from 16,809 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 51 people.
Daily COVID-19 infections surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.
Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.