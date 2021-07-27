Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry

Nurses take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 19,761 on Tuesday, the highest since early May, from 16,809 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 51 people.

Daily COVID-19 infections surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.

