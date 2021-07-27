Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry

1 minute read

Nurses take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 19,761 on Tuesday, the highest since early May, from 16,809 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 51 people.

Daily COVID-19 infections surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:26 PM UTCNo happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful.

Middle EastBiden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Middle EastSaudi Arabia threatens 3-year travel ban for citizens who visit "red list" states
Middle EastLebanese fleeing collapse at home seek security, salaries in UAE
Middle EastIran's daily new COVID-19 cases hit two consecutive record highs