The logo of Denizbank is displayed on a screen at the bank's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish lender Denizbank secured a syndicated loan worth a total of $410 million with a one-year maturity, it said on Friday.

The loan was denominated in dollars, euros, as well as yuans, it said, adding that this was the first syndicated loan to be secured in yuans by a Turkish bank.

