Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastTurkey's Erdogan adopts "full closure" until May 17 over COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday imposed a nationwide "full closure" until May 17 including a continuous lockdown, school closures and intercity travel restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Total daily cases in Turkey had peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday, while the daily death toll has remained above 300 for the past week.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said all intercity travel would need approval from authorities and all schools would stop in-person classes.

He said the manufacturing and food sectors would be exempt from the new restrictions. Daily case numbers needed to fall below 5,000 by the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 6:06 PM UTCIran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to another year in jail

An Iranian court sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in jail, just weeks after she finished a prior five-year sentence, a decision Britain called "inhumane".

Middle EastTurkish lira edges back from record low, U.S. ties and rate cuts loom
Middle EastIn leaked recording, Iran’s Zarif criticises Guards’ influence in diplomacy
Middle EastPalestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes
Middle EastNorth Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks