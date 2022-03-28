Turkey's Erdogan announces tax cuts on several products

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the opening session of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, Turkey March 11, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey introduced cuts to value added tax on several products to fight inflation, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, including hygiene products and medical equipment.

"We have decided to reduce the VAT of products such as detergent, soap, toilet paper, napkins and baby diapers from 18 percent to 8 percent," he said.

The lira's decline and rising food and energy prices pushed inflation to 54.4% in February, the highest in 20 years.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; editing by Jonathan Oatis

