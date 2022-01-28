Turkey's Erdogan appoints Bekir Bozdag as Justice Minister

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara in this March 19, 2014 file photo. Turkey will work on new rules to strip citizenship from Turks found to be supporting terrorism, Bozdag said on Wednesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan called for the measure. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Bekir Bozdag, a member of parliament from his AK Party, as Justice Minister, the Official Gazette said on Saturday.

Former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul resigned from the position, the Gazette also said, without providing a reason for the resignation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.