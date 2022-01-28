Middle East1 minute read
Turkey's Erdogan appoints Bekir Bozdag as Justice Minister
ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Bekir Bozdag, a member of parliament from his AK Party, as Justice Minister, the Official Gazette said on Saturday.
Former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul resigned from the position, the Gazette also said, without providing a reason for the resignation.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.