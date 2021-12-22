Turkey's Erdogan appoints new deputy finance minister, removes tax inspection chief

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Murat Zaman as deputy finance minister and removed the chairman of the Tax Inspection Board, Necmi Keskinsoy, from office on Wednesday, according to a decree published in the country's official gazette.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had appointed Nureddin Nebati as finance minister, after his predecessor Lutfi Elvan asked to be "released from his duties". read more

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Tom Hogue

