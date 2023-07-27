Turkey's Erdogan appoints three deputy governors to central bank

ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish's President Tayyip Erdogan named three deputy governors to the central bank, the country's official gazette said on Thursday.

Osman Cevdet Akcay, Fatih Karahan and Hatice Karahan were appointed as deputy central bank governors, according to a decision published in the official gazette.

Erdogan removed previous deputies Emrah Sener, Taha Cakmak and Mustafa Duman, the decision also said.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.