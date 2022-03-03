Skip to main content
Turkey's Erdogan appoints Vahit Kirisci as Agriculture and Forestry Minister

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Vahit Kirisci, a former member of parliament from his AK Party, as Agriculture and Forestry Minister, the Official Gazette said on Friday.

Former Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli resigned from the position, the Gazette said, without providing a reason for the resignation.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Chris Reese

