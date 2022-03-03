1 minute read
Turkey's Erdogan appoints Vahit Kirisci as Agriculture and Forestry Minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Vahit Kirisci, a former member of parliament from his AK Party, as Agriculture and Forestry Minister, the Official Gazette said on Friday.
Former Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli resigned from the position, the Gazette said, without providing a reason for the resignation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.