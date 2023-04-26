Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for a day for health reasons

[1/3] Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during an election rally in Manisa, Turkey April 24, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS















ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he cancelled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday due to health reasons, ahead of landmark May 14 elections.

"Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors," Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account.

Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick due to an upset stomach.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.