Turkey's Erdogan to hold one-day visit to Russia's Sochi on Aug 5 - presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a one-day visit to the Russian resort of Sochi on August 5, his office said on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

