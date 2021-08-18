Turkey's Erdogan holds rare meeting with senior UAE official

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during the second day of Erdogan's official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognised only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus July 20, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a rare meeting with a senior official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, after years of tension between the two countries and rivalry in regional disputes.

Erdogan and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways of improving relations between the two countries, including trade and investment opportunities, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states.

Reporting by Dominic Evans and Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Mark Heinrich

