Middle East

Turkey's Erdogan to meet Biden at G20 summit -state broadcaster

1 minute read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Tuesday.

The summit is scheduled for Oct. 30-31.

Erdogan has recently said that relations between Ankara and Washington are not healthy, adding that the two countries need to "sort out" issues over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-4400 defence system, according to broadcaster Haberturk. read more

The two countries should work together as friends but "the current direction does not bode well", Erdogan said, adding he and U.S. President Joe Biden had not "started off right".

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

