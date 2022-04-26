Turkey's Erdogan plans visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday -two sources
ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters.
Earlier this month, Turkey decided to transfer the legal case over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul to Saudi Arabia. read more
Turkey has approached several Gulf countries for economic support as it faces soaring inflation, compounded by surging energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
