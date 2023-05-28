Turkey's Erdogan: releasing Demirtas from jail out of question

Pro-Kurdish Green Left Party supporters attend a rally ahead of elections, in Diyarbakir
A Pro-Kurdish Green Left Party supporter holds a portrait of former leader of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas, 49, who remains a key political figure despite being in jail since 2016, as they attend a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar/File Photo

ANKARA, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in his victory speech on Sunday that releasing former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas, who he called a "terrorist," would not be possible under his governance.

Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Demirtas has been jailed pending trial over terrorism charges, which he denies, since 2016.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; editing by Deepa Babington

