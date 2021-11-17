Turkey's Erdogan says continuing his battle against interest rates

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the Global Alcohol Policy Symposium in Istanbul April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will not let interest rates crush people and will continue his battle against them "to the end", a day before a key central bank policy meeting at which rates could be cut further.

In the comments that sent the lira currency lower into record territory, Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party that he will lift the interest rate burden from people and urged business owners to invest, hire and raise exports.

