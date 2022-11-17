Turkey's Erdogan says he believes neither Russia, nor U.S. will use nuclear weapons















ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters.

In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit, Erdogan said the two countries should meet frequently so that a new world war could be prevented.

Ties between Washington and Moscow have fallen to their worst in decades since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. Threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine war have fueled worries about escalation.

