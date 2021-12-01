Turkey's Erdogan says he will never support high interest rates

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will never support high interest rates, adding that he understood public concerns over the volatility in exchange rates, after the lira slumped as much as 47% against the dollar this year.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said volatility in exchange rates was temporary and not a result of the government's new economic policy.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

