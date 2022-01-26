Turkey's Erdogan says Israel's Herzog to visit next month

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey before mid-February and a new page will be opened in their strained bilateral relations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Erdogan also said his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 14 will represent a new period in ties between two countries as Ankara seeks to thaw relations with Gulf states.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

