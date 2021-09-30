Skip to main content

Turkey's Erdogan says mulling further defence industry steps with Russia - NTV

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is considering more joint defence industry steps with Russia in areas such as plane engines, fighter jets and submarines after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.

On the return flight to Turkey, Erdogan told reporters that in the meeting with Putin he proposed working together with Russia on the construction of two nuclear power plants, NTV reported.

Erdogan met Putin on Wednesday in Sochi. He also reportedly said Russia proposed working together on developing platforms for space rocket launches.

Erdogan said he was set to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Rome at the end of October, and possibly subsequently in Glasgow, and that they would discuss military, political, trade issues, NTV said.

"That means, some steps are being taken which bode well," he said of the U.S. ties.

Reporting by Daren Butler, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

