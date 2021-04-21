Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 5, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that an opposition political campaign inquiring over the sale of some $128 billion in the central bank's foreign reserves was "outright treason against the people of Turkey."

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party, Erdogan also said if Turks want to keep their savings in foreign currencies or gold, the government cannot force them to do otherwise.

Locals' forex and gold holdings have hit record highs in recent years, as more Turks converted their savings to protect themselves against inflation and a weak lira.

The main opposition party has in recent weeks ramped up a campaign over what happened to an estimated $128 billion in FX sales via state banks in 2019 and 2020 that badly depleted the central bank's reserves.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.