Turkey's Erdogan says received "positive" feedback from U.S. senators on F-16s

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives to address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from the U.S. senators he has met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Turkey has sought to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the United States. President Joe Biden has said he supports the sale but the critical sentiment in U.S. Congress toward some of Ankara's policies could derail the sale.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

