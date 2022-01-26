Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech at the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Albania, January 17, 2022 REUTERS/Florion Goga

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia would be unwise to launch a military conflict in Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is necessary as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Erdogan said he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey under a proposal to host both sides for diplomacy and a path to peace, adding that he expects a response from Moscow.

Erdogan also said there was a need for comprehensive dialogue that addresses some of Russia's security concerns, while explaining to Moscow that some of its demands are not plausible. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.