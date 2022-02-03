Turkey's Erdogan says will not respect Council of Europe after Kavala move

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey will not respect the Council of Europe if it does not respect Turkish courts, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, when asked about a decision to refer the case against philanthropist Osman Kavala back to a top court.

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers decided on Wednesday to refer to the European Court of Human Rights the question of whether Turkey violated the European Convention on Human Rights by not releasing Kavala. read more

The move is the next step in "infringement proceedings," which could result in Turkey's suspension from the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

