Turkey's Erdogan sees end to FX-demand driven volatility

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there will no longer be volatility in financial markets caused by unbalanced demand for foreign currency, after the lira currency tumbled 44% in value against the dollar last year.

In a speech to neighbourhood administrators in Ankara, Erdogan said the froth would soon be removed from inflation - which surged to an annual 36.1% in December, the highest level during his 19-year rule.

