Turkey's Erdogan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdogan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.

