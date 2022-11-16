Turkey's Erdogan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 15 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdogan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

