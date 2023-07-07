Turkey's Erdogan submits $42 billion additional budget to parliament, media report

ISTANBUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan submitted an additional budget draft worth 1.1 trillion lira ($42.23 billion) to parliament, broadcaster NTV said on Friday.

According to the report, the largest share of the budget belonged to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) with 482.2 billion lira, for relief efforts in the earthquake area in the southern region of the country, NTV said.

($1 = 26.0492 liras)

