Turkey's evacuation from Afghanistan complete, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SARAJEVO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has evacuated all troops and civilians from Afghanistan aside from a small "technical group" left behind, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that a battle of "terrorist organisations" had taken hold in the country.

"We did what we were responsible for and as of tonight, all our personnel there has been withdrawn," Erdogan said at a press conference in Sarajevo, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina leaders. "There will only be a small technical group left."

He said it was unclear what kind of conflict the Taliban and Islamic State would engage in in Afghanistan. "What is clear is that there is a battle of terrorist organisations," Erdogan added. read more

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese

