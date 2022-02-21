Turkey's foreign arrivals surge 151% in January from year ago

Passengers wearing protective face masks queue for a check-in, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 151% from a year earlier to 1.28 million in January, data showed on Monday, as the sector continued to recover from the impact of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 since 2020.

The arrivals were still down from a level of 1.79 million foreign visitors in January 2020. Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity in March of that year, when its first COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey soared 94.1% to 24.71 million last year, when COVID-19 measures were eased compared to 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.