Middle East

Turkey's Gama Enerji signs restructuring deal for $595 mln loan

ANKARA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's Gama Enerji has reached a restructuring deal for a $595 million loan that it took to set up a combined cycle power plant, the company said in a statement.

Turkish lenders Is Bank, Yapi Kredi, Garanti, TSKB and Deniz were leading banks in the deal, Gama said.

Turkey's Gama Holding owns 50% of Gama Enerji, while Malaysian electricity infrastructure firm Tenega owns 30%, the IFC owns 14.5% and IFC Global Infrastructure Fund Holding owns 5%.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

