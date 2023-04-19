Turkey's Getir see valuation almost halved with new funding - report
April 19 (Reuters) - Turkish delivery company Getir has raised about $500 million in a deal that cuts its valuation almost in half, news website Insider reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.
The company has raised $300 million from Emirati wealth fund Mubadala at a valuation of around $6.5 billion, according to the report.
Getir and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
