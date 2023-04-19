Turkey's Getir see valuation almost halved with new funding - report

An employee of Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir rides to deliver an online grocery delivery in Istanbul, Turkey November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

April 19 (Reuters) - Turkish delivery company Getir has raised about $500 million in a deal that cuts its valuation almost in half, news website Insider reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

The company has raised $300 million from Emirati wealth fund Mubadala at a valuation of around $6.5 billion, according to the report.

Getir and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

