Turkey's Halkbank to use all legal rights to appeal U.S. court ruling

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - State-owned Turkish lender Halkbank (HALKB.IS) said on Friday the bank will use all its legal rights to appeal a U.S. court order, in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

A U.S. appeals court ruled Halkbank can be prosecuted over accusations it helped Iran evade American sanctions even if the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act shielded the bank, as the charge against Halkbank fell under the commercial activity exception. read more

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.