Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey's Halkbank to use all legal rights to appeal U.S. court ruling

1 minute read

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - State-owned Turkish lender Halkbank (HALKB.IS) said on Friday the bank will use all its legal rights to appeal a U.S. court order, in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

A U.S. appeals court ruled Halkbank can be prosecuted over accusations it helped Iran evade American sanctions even if the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act shielded the bank, as the charge against Halkbank fell under the commercial activity exception. read more

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:44 PM UTC

Israel designates Palestinian civil society groups as terrorists, U.N. 'alarmed'

Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organisations and accused them of funnelling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs.

Middle East
Friday prayers resume in Tehran after nearly two-year hiatus due to COVID-19
Middle East
After fleeing fighting in Marib, displaced Yemenis await help
Middle East
Turkey's Halkbank can be prosecuted over Iran sanction violations, U.S. appeals court rules
Middle East
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area