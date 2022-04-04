Turkey's inflation jumps to 20-year high of 61% on Ukraine conflict

A man carries his shopping bags at a street market in Istanbul, Turkey, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation leapt to a fresh 20-year high of 61.14% in March, data showed on Monday, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict which compounded the impact of a lira crash late last year.

Inflation has been surging since last autumn as the lira weakened after the central bank in September launched a 500 basis point-easing cycle, which had long been sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 5.46%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 61.5%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The producer price index climbed 9.19% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 114.97%.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The monthly rise in March was driven by transportation, which includes petrol prices, and education groups, which rose 13.29% and 6.55% respectively.

Annually, the transportation group led the rise with 99.12%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drink prices at 70.33% and furniture prices at 69.26%.

Economists marked up global consumer price inflation expectations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with energy prices hitting multi-year highs as the West sanctioned Moscow. Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu, Halilcan Soran and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.