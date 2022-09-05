Turkey's inflation touches new 24-year high of 80.2%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man looks at a butcher shop window in Ankara, Turkey February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate rose to a new 24-year high of 80.21% in August, data showed on Monday after the central bank delivered an unexpected rate cut last month, but the data remained below forecasts.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.46%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.0%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 81.22%.

The domestic producer price index rose 2.41% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 143.75%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Azra Ceylan Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.