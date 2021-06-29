Turkey’s Karpowership to resume electricity supply to Lebanon

June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's Karpowership will resume electricity supply to Lebanon from its two power ships from Tuesday in a decision it said was a goodwill gesture against a backdrop of talks over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels.

The company told the government in May that it would have to shut down unless there were moves towards settling the issues. Karpowership used to supply 370 megawatts (MW), or about a quarter of Lebanon's supply.

