Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and after a legal threat to its vessels in the country, which is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

The company, which supplies Lebanon with 370 megawatts (MW) or the equivalent of about a quarter of the country's current supply, had told the government this week that it would have to take the step if there were no moves to reach a settlement.

The company said in a statement it was shutting down the power supply on Friday, and a source familiar with the situation said the measure was taken around 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) as fuel on the vessels had run down.

