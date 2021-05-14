Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkey's Karpowership says it is shutting down power to Lebanon

Karadeniz Powership Orhan Bey, an electricity-generating ship from Turkey, docked at the port of Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and after a legal threat to its vessels in the country, which is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

The company, which supplies Lebanon with 370 megawatts (MW) or the equivalent of about a quarter of the country's current supply, had told the government this week that it would have to take the step if there were no moves to reach a settlement.

The company said in a statement it was shutting down the power supply on Friday, and a source familiar with the situation said the measure was taken around 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) as fuel on the vessels had run down.

