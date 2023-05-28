Turkey's Kilicdaroglu says to continue struggle after vote disappointment

Second round of the presidential election in Ankara
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, speaks following early exit poll results for the second round of the presidential election in Ankara, Turkey May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ANKARA, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he will continue to lead his struggle, after early results showed him losing in what he said was "the most unfair election in years" against incumbent Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking in Ankara, Kilicdaroglu, who got some 47.9% of votes in Sunday's runoff election, said the results showed people's will to change an authoritarian government. He is saddened by the "troubles" awaiting Turkey, he said.

Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

