Turkey's lira slides back to 12.0 against dollar

A woman and her baby stand in front of an exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.7% early on Wednesday, continuing to eat into the huge gains which it made the previous week, as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

The lira dipped to 12.02 per dollar by 0615 GMT from a close of 11.8 on Tuesday. Despite surging more than 50% last week following state-backed market interventions it has lost 38% of its value this year.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

