Turkey's lira weakens further on inflation, policy worries

Turkish lira banknotes are seen placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped as much as 1.7% on Thursday, and has shed some 22% in the last nine trading sessions, on persisting investor concerns about the surge in inflation to a 19-year high after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The currency slipped to 13.89 against the dollar before trimming its losses to 13.77 by 0706 GMT. Last year it slumped 44% in its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.