Turkey's new credit guarantee fund package worth 60 bln lira, minister says

Turkey's new Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati takes his oath at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance minister announced on Saturday a new credit guarantee fund package worth 60 billion lira ($4.44 billion), including investment and export incentives, each worth 25 billion lira.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said the main aim of the new model, also announced on Saturday, was to bring "under-the-mattress" gold into the economy.

($1 = 13.5177 liras)

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

