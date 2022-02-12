1 minute read
Turkey's new credit guarantee fund package worth 60 bln lira, minister says
ANKARA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance minister announced on Saturday a new credit guarantee fund package worth 60 billion lira ($4.44 billion), including investment and export incentives, each worth 25 billion lira.
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said the main aim of the new model, also announced on Saturday, was to bring "under-the-mattress" gold into the economy.
($1 = 13.5177 liras)
