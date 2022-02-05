Skip to main content
Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Erdogan said he and his wife were experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, adding that he will continue his work from home.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans

