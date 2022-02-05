Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Erdogan said he and his wife were experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, adding that he will continue his work from home.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.