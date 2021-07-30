Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey's Q2 tourism revenues at $3 bln -statistics institute

1 minute read

Russian tourists pause as they visit Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues stood at $3 billion in the second quarter of the year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Tourism income of the country stood at $2.45 billion in the first quarter of this year. It stood at $7.97 billion in Q2 2019.

The annual percentage change in revenue for the second quarter was not available because the institute was unable to calculate revenues in the Q2 2020 due to coronavirus-related border closures.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 29, 2021 · 6:24 PM UTCIsraeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes in West Bank, officials say

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in clashes that erupted on Thursday during the funeral of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead by soldiers a day earlier, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Middle EastBlinken says Iran negotiating process cannot go on indefinitely
Middle EastQatar approves electoral law for first legislative polls
Middle EastDollar near one-month low, set for worst weekly showing since May
Middle EastDollar plumbs one-month low, set for worst week since May