Turkey's Q2 tourism revenues at $3 bln -statistics institute

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues stood at $3 billion in the second quarter of the year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Tourism income of the country stood at $2.45 billion in the first quarter of this year. It stood at $7.97 billion in Q2 2019.

The annual percentage change in revenue for the second quarter was not available because the institute was unable to calculate revenues in the Q2 2020 due to coronavirus-related border closures.

