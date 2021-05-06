Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey's finance minister said on Thursday that the central bank has maintained its tight monetary policy stance "at the moment", after the bank held its key interest rate steady at 19% earlier in the day as expected.

In an interview televised on CNN Turk, Lutfi Elvan said the fight against inflation was a priority. He added that his ministry was closely monitoring loan growth, and that macro-prudential measures may be taken.

