Turkey's TOBB business group also criticises loan restrictions

ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Another Turkish business group complained on Tuesday that companies cannot access financing and called on banks to extend affordable loans, after regulations were imposed reserving the cheapest of rates for exporters.

"Commercial loans at some banks have an interest rate of 30-50%, while policy rate is at 14% and deposit rates are 20%. Some don't issue loans at all," said Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

Addressing a business gathering ahead of a speech by the central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, Hisarciklioglu said financing had recently become more difficult for companies.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

