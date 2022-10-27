Turkey's tourism revenues jump 27.1% in Q3

A tourist boat sails in the Bosphorus as the cruise ship Azamara Journey is docked at Galataport in Istanbul, Turkey September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues climbed 27.1% from a year earlier to $17.95 billion in the third quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

In 2021 Turkey's tourism revenues doubled to almost $25 billion, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but remained well below the $34.5 billion recorded in 2019.

Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

