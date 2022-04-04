Turkey's trade deficit widens 76.7% in March on energy import costs

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit surged 76.7% year-on-year in March to $8.24 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, mainly due to a 156% rise in energy import costs.

Turkey's exports rose 19.8% to $22.71 billion in March, while imports rose 31% to $30.95 billion, data also showed.

Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said a $16.3 billion increase in energy imports - equal to an annual rise of 188% - in the first three months of the year had led the rise in total imports.

Mus said energy imports stood at $8.4 billion in March, for a total of $25 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, threatening to derail Ankara's new economic programme that aims to record a current account surplus.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Dominic Evans and Daren Butler

