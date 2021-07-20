Turkey's virus cases nearly twice the low touched in early July

People walk along a street at Eminonu district in Istanbul, Turkey, during a nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's daily coronavirus cases rose to 8,780 on Tuesday, nearly double a low water mark touched earlier this month, while 46 new related deaths were logged, according to the government tally.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May.

The government lifted most of the last restrictions this month.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Can Sezer; Editing by Chris Reese

