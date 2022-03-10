1 minute read
Turkey's Wealth Fund signs deal to purchase 55% of Turk Telekom shares
ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's Wealth Fund said on Thursday it signed a deal with LYY Telekomunikasyon to purchase 55% of shares in Turk Telekom (TTKOM.IS).
The purchase of the shares was valued at $1.65 billion, the Wealth Fund said, adding that 2021 dividends for the shares would be paid to LYY.
