Turkey's Wealth Fund signs deal to purchase 55% of Turk Telekom shares

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's Wealth Fund said on Thursday it signed a deal with LYY Telekomunikasyon to purchase 55% of shares in Turk Telekom (TTKOM.IS).

The purchase of the shares was valued at $1.65 billion, the Wealth Fund said, adding that 2021 dividends for the shares would be paid to LYY.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

