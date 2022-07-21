Turkey's white goods sales down 8% year/year in Jan-June

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Domestic sales in Turkey's white goods sector fell 8% while exports were up slightly year-on-year in the first six months of the year, sector association TURKBESD said on Thursday.

Domestic sales in the sector were down 2% in June, the association said, while exports were down 6% in the same period, reflecting the demand conditions.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Hugh Lawson

